'Dragon Ball Super' News, Spoilers: Frieza Transforms into Golden Form to Take Down Warriors From Other Universes

The upcoming episode of "Dragon Ball Super" will follow Frieza as he transforms into his Golden form. Spoilers for the episode suggest that as Frieza comes back, he will seek to take down some of the warriors. As a result, two universes will get mad about Frieza's return and will come up with a plan against Goku, who recruited the villain to become part of his team.

Facebook/OriginalNewDBZSeriesPromotional photo for "Dragon Ball Super"

Frieza was first introduced as a blood-thirsty villain in "Dragon Ball Z." Fans of the series know how wild he can get, especially when provoked. Based on the synopsis for the upcoming episode, he will get into a bloody fight even when the Omni-King's Tournament of Power has not even started yet.

Titled "The Wickedest! The Evilest! Frieza Runs Wild!," the episode will follow the members of a mysterious gang from another universe as they plan to ambush Goku and Frieza. However, Frieza kills the warriors while in his Golden form. Although Goku is there to stop him, it looks like the former will be too busy to do so.

The synopsis revealed that after being pulled out from hell, Frieza will be very thrilled to have his first fight. Since it has been a while since he last fought, the popular villain will take advantage of the assassins' attempt to ambush him and Goku to kill again. Spoilers suggest that the warriors who will try to ambush them will come from Universes 4 and 9. However, this does not concern Frieza as his only goal in mind is to slaughter the offenders.

Frieza's Golden form was first introduced in "Dragon Ball Z: Resurrection 'F.'" This form is equivalent to Goku's Super Saiyan state and is only achievable by Frieza. Previously, he also transformed into his Golden form so he could take down Goku.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs on Crunchyroll every Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CDT (8:15 p.m. EDT).