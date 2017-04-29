'Dragon Ball Super' Plot News, Spoilers: Gohan Unleashes His Ultimate Form

It won't be long before Gohan transforms into his Ultimate Form again. If the preview for episode 88 of "Dragon Ball Super" is any indication, then fans might have to get ready to see the first son of Goku to go all-out soon.

Facebook/OriginalNewDBZSeries Promotional photo for "Dragon Ball Super"

In a few more episodes, Universe 7 will finally join the Tournament of Power. Since the anime series entered the "Universal Survival" arc, Goku has spent his time recruiting potential members to join his team, including Android 17, Master Roshi and Tien. The Saiyan tasked his son Gohan to get Piccolo on their side, and spoilers for the upcoming episode suggest that they will engage in a fight to test their skills.

The preview for episode 88 shows Gohan and Piccolo undergoing some training, with Gohan fighting in a very familiar stance. As Piccolo attacks him with a slew of transmissions, Gohan suddenly evolves into his Ultimate Form and shows his bulked-up muscles.

Also called Gohan's "Mystical State," his Ultimate Form gives him a formidable appearance. This form was first introduced in "Dragon Ball Z," when the Old Kai helped him unlock his full potential during the Majin Buu saga. In his fight against Buu, Gohan almost defeated his opponent but failed when Buu suddenly transformed into his Super Form and absorbed him.

Gohan's Ultimate Form is important to him as it gives him an edge over his opponents. Once he unlocks his Ultimate Form, he gains the ability to power into Super Saiyan or Super Saiyan 2. In "Dragon Ball Z," he even appeared to go SS on top of his Mystical Form.

The preview for the upcoming episode shows that Piccolo will whip Gohan, so the latter will make the most of his power to defeat the former. Spoilers also suggest that he will face a new batch of opponents during the Omni-King's battle.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs every Saturday at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Crunchyroll.