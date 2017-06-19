'Dragon Ball Super' Premiere, News: Tournament of Power Will Be on Episode 97; Frieza Joins Another Universe

Released titles for the upcoming episodes of "Dragon Ball Super" reveal that the Tournament of Power will happen on episode 97. Meanwhile, Frieza will be leaving Universe 7 to join another team.

Dragon Ball Super Official Website

On "Dragon Bull Super" episode 94, Android 17 and 18 reunited, while Frieza was brought back to life with the help of Goku. Even though Frieza had been dead, this does not affect his personality upon being resurrected.

Frieza remains evil and immediately killed someone who had threatened him. However, there is also a question whether Frieza's powers have increased due to his resurrection. In reference to Goku when he was resurrected, he shortened the 24-hour window with the use of SSJ3.

Meanwhile, the Tournament of Power in "Dragon Ball Super" will be featured on episode 97.

A recent issue of Newtype Magazine in Japan revealed the titles of the upcoming episodes of "Dragon Ball Super." Twitter user Herms98 shared the translated titles in a post, revealing that episode 97 is titled, "Survive! The Curtain Finally Opens on the 'Tournament of Power!!,' which will air on July 2.

The episode will be preceded by episode 96 called, "The Time Has Come! To the World of Void, Where the Universes' Fates Will be Decided!!" which premieres on June 25.

The publication did not have episode synopses available. However, Twitter user Ken Xyro posted unofficial episode guides for 96 and 97.

On episode 96, it is anticipated that Frieza will leave Universe 7 to join Universe 4 for the tournament. Since Universe 7 will be one member short, Goku will take Frieza's place.

Meanwhile, on episode 97, the Tournament of Power will begin. The eight universes will gather to begin the tournament. The gods and warriors participating in the tournament will have the biggest shock of their existence, as the Grand Priest informs them that whoever falls from the arena will disappear forever.