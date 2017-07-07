'Dragon Ball Super' Reportedly Reuses Animation in Latest Episode

Dragon Ball Super Official Website The Tournament of Power will be featured on episode 97 of "Dragon Ball Super."

"Dragon Ball Super" features great leaps in terms of animation compared to the older series of the franchise. Still, the highly popular series has had a few times where it appears to have used rehashed footage on its latest episodes.

While most fans may have missed it, quite a few battle scenes in the newer episodes have some similarities from scenes in earlier episodes. However, some clearly noticed the blatant parallels and took to social media to point this out.

Twitter began popping up videos and GIFs showing scenes from different episodes with similar animations. From Goku blocking off attacks to Piccolo using his signature techniques, the scenes only featured minor color and background differences but essentially had the same character animation.

Here's the reused animation from last night's episode and its NEP. pic.twitter.com/SKLgtUaEr1 — Ajay (@AnimeAjay) July 2, 2017

For those unfamiliar with how anime is made, there is a reason for some of the frames being reused in multiple times in a series. The industry uses high quality stock animations called BANKS, which can be used over and over again.

Due to the low anime being capital intensive, the use of BANKS is preferred to cut down on costs. This is why even anime such as "Dragon Ball Super" have to use them from time to time.

While this might seem like a rip-off, there's certainly nothing wrong with using BANKS as long as it doesn't degrade the whole viewing experience. However, there have been times that their use didn't just spoil an episode but the whole series.

The most famous example of this is "Gundam SEED Destiny" where each episode reused the same BANKS over and over again with the only variation being the mobile suit being destroyed. This greatly contributed to the show being branded as one of the worst iteration of the Gundam franchise to date.

Still, for nearly 100 episodes, "Dragon Ball Super" has been very sporadic with its use of BANKS in their animations. With a constantly flowing story and introductions of new characters, the series has been very generous in animating fresh footage for its fans.