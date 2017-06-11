'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: Conspiracy Against Universe 7 Brewing as Tournament Nears

The next episodes of "Dragon Ball Super" will show Goku that recruiting Frieza might be a bad idea after all and that universes may already be conspiring against Universe 7.

(Photo: Toei Animation)A promotional image for "Dragon Ball Super."

Tomorrow's episode, titled "Resurrection of the Evil Emperor! The Mysterious Awaiting assassins?!" will see Goku return to the Capsule Corp. after persuading Frieza into taking part in the tournament.

Per the synopsis picked up by Saiyan Island, "Dragon Ball Super episode 94, the Universe 4 God of Destruction by the name Quitela reaches out to fellow God of Destruction Sidra from Universe 9.

The description for the episode teases that they will have a "secret conversation about Goku and the others in Universe 7," which is sounds like they are preparing to unleash trouble on the team.

It is not until "Dragon Ball Super" episode 95 titled "The Wickedest! The Evilest! Frieza Runs Wild!!" in which fans will watch pan out what they have up their sleeves.

According to the synopsis, "a mysterious gang lays on ambush for Goku and Frieza after they return from Hell," which could be those sent by the Universe 4 and 9 Gods of Destruction.

In order to fend them off, the intergalactic tyrant transforms into his Golden form in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 95 and begins "mercilessly slaughtering" their attackers.

Goku was unable to prevent him from doing so as he too was also fighting the others off. From the looks of it, he is about to regret working with one of his biggest enemies. However, with their home planet in danger, issues will have to be set aside with the tournament set to begin soon.

Airing June 25, "Dragon Ball Super" episode 96 titled "The Time Has Come! To the World of Void, Where the Universes' Fates Will Be Decided!!" will show the moments before the ultimate clash of the universes to begin.

It is in the first episode for the month of July — "Survive! The Curtain Finally Opens on the Tournament of Power!!" — that the tournament officially kicks off.