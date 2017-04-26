'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: New Episode Titles Suggest Tournament of Power Not Happening Soon

The next episode of "Dragon Ball Super" will find Goku fighting head-to-head with Gohan. Spoilers for the episode suggest that the two fighters from Universe 7 will try to test their skills ahead of the tournament, just as how the other characters previously participated in a multiverse exhibition match to assess their skills.

Facebook/OriginalNewDBZSeries Promotional photo for "Dragon Ball Super"

Since the hit anime series entered its new story arc three months ago, fans have seen things move at a slow pace. For the past several episodes, Goku and the other fighters from Universe 7 have engaged in various matches and worked together in recruiting new warriors who will fight for their universe at the Omni-King's lethal Tournament of Power.

This week, "Dragon Ball Super" dropped the provision titles for its next slate of episodes, and it looks like the Tournament of Power is still not happening anytime soon. The working titles for episode 90 to 92 suggest that the coming episodes will still focus on the Saiyan's endeavor to recruit fighters. Episodes 90, 91 and 92 are titled "Overcoming the Wall! Goku x Gohan," "The Mightiest Warriors Assemble," and "All the Members Aren't Here?" respectively.

Episode 90 will find Goku and Gohan engaging in a fight, while episode 91 will see the fighters from Universe 7, including those that Goku successfully recruited, come together. However, things will take a different turn in episode 92, as spoilers suggest that one member of the team will arrive late, causing Universe 7 to run behind.

Fans speculate that the culprit could either be Majin Buu or Vegeta. Majin Buu is known for being non-compliant and for working on his own schedule. On the other hand, Vegeta's wife has just given birth so he has a baby to look after.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs every Saturday at 8:15 p.m. EDT on Crunchyroll. The English dub version of the anime will also premiere on Adult Swim soon.