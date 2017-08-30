'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: One-Hour Special to Reveal Goku's New Transformation

(Photo: Toei Animation) Goku in "Dragon Ball Super."

In October, fans will be treated with a "Dragon Ball Super" special where they will see Goku unlock a new level of his abilities.

For a while now, it has been reported that Goku has a new transformation that is stronger than what fans saw him reach. Ever since, viewers have been on the lookout on when this new form will be debuted. It would seem that this development is being saved up for a big event.

It turns out that it will be shown for the first time in the one-hour "Dragon Ball Super" special airing Oct. 8. Goku will put this new transformation to use as he battles Jiren the Gray from Universe 11.

The special only means that two episodes of "Dragon Ball Super" will air back to back. The showdown of the warriors will be the center of it all.

Saiyan Island believes that fans will be in for quite a treat with this battle seeing that it is the subject of the special television event for the anime.

Interestingly, there are speculations that fans will at least see a glimpse of the new form of Goku on Sept. 24, the episode prior to the "Dragon Ball Super" special.

There will be no new episode of the anime on Oct. 1 to make room for the "One Piece" special. Rumor has it that while the one-hour "Dragon Ball Super" episodes will show the transformation in full, it might first be glimpsed in episode 108 at least to hype fans up.

It could be that Goku will unlock his new form in the waning moments of the episode and it will then be in full display at the special event. Either way, fans should expect the action and mayhem ramp up as the saga continues.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs every Sunday on Fuji TV.