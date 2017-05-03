'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: Piccolo Urges Gohan to Power Up Beyond His Mystic State

A new power-up might be in the cards for Gohan. The recent episode of "Dragon Ball Super" suggests that the extent of Gohan's power can still go beyond his Mystic State, and Piccolo might just be the one to bring out his full potential.

Facebook/OriginalNewDBZSeriesPromotional photo for "Dragon Ball Super"

In "Dragon Ball Z," fans got to watch the half-Saiyan Gohan unlock his full potential when he fought Elder Kai. Since then, however, his fighting power has dwindled. As marriage and fatherhood has taken their toll on him, it has been difficult for Gohan to fight in his full capacity.

In his recent fight against Piccolo, his sparring mate was able to whip Gohan back into shape. The end of their initial training saw Piccolo tell Gohan something about his power.

After engaging in a friendly battle to test out their skills, Gohan managed to unleash his Mystic State with Piccolo's help. However, his old friend wanted more than that.

"Gohan, I don't believe that is the extent of your power. You should be able to go much further. Don't you want to see it, just how far you can go? How strong you can become?" Piccolo told Gohan.

Piccolo challenged Gohan to battle him so he could see how strong he could become. He wanted the latter to give his best while he still has time left to train before the tournament.

In the upcoming episode, fans will see if Gohan will be able to power up some more. If that happens, he will then be able to prove that his Ultimate Form might not only be the best that he can give.

Towards the end of the previous episode, Gohan also asked if he and Piccolo could create a double-team maneuver or combination as they prepare for the Tournament of Power. Fans will see if the two fighters can find a way to power-up through combining their powers.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CDT (8:15 p.m. EDT) on Crunchyroll.