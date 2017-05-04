'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: Piccolo Warns Gohan Against Arrogance

"Dragon Ball" fans may have grown frustrated with Gohan since the anime series entered the Majin Buu arc.

Facebook/OriginalNewDBZSeriesPromotional photo for "Dragon Ball Super"

Back in "Dragon Ball Z," Gohan had an undeniably bright future. However, it seems he started losing his edge when he got married and became a father, something that annoyed a number of fans.

When "Dragon Ball Super" premiered, fans thought Gohan would finally be able to redeem himself and get his old power back, but the recent episodes only kept showing his feeble characterization and his dwindling power levels. This tells so much about why many fans have lost faith in his character and have grown frustrated with him.

With Piccolo in the picture, fans can expect Gohan's storyline to take a significant turn for the better. The previous episode of "Dragon Ball Super" showed the Namekian trying to knock some sense into Gohan by scolding him during their sparring.

"I see nothing but over-eagerness. You won't get anything done like that. Training is pointless much less getting stronger," Piccolo said. He also told Gohan that if he could not even regain his former strength, then he would definitely not be powerful enough to protect his family.

Towards the end of the episode, fans saw how Gohan got back his ability to transform into his Mystic Form. However, his arrogance and insatiable desire for shortcuts make it easy for his opponents to take him down, according to Piccolo.

Piccolo warned Gohan against arrogance, saying that it would be impossible for him to win the tournament if he continues to be cocky. "When Elder Kai drew out your power to fight Buu, you became arrogant and over-estimated your power. You got drunk on that power. No matter how strong you become, as long as you have that arrogance, you can't win the tournament," Piccolo chastised him.

Fans have yet to see in the upcoming episode if Gohan has finally realized that being a Saiyan does not make him any less invincible.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs on Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CDT (8:15 p.m. EDT) on Crunchyroll.