'Dragon Ball Super' Spoilers: Two Female Saiyans, Goku vs. Gohan Battle Revealed

There is not one but two female Saiyans flying their way through "Dragon Ball Super," which should be an exciting time for those who have been looking forward to such character.

(Photo: YouTube/Toei Animation)A screenshot of Goku from the Japanese anime series “Dragon Ball Super."

Fans have been wanting to see female Saiyans in the new "Dragon Ball" content being put out. The last time they saw one in action is back in "Dragon Ball GT."

Viewers expected the arrival of one in "Dragon Ball Super" as she was teased in the Universe Survival arc promos. It turns out this female Super Saiyan goes by the name Kale, as per Saiyan Island.

It turns out that Cabba is hard on Kale because her nervousness keeps getting in the way of reaching her full potential and she is unable to control it.

However, the "Dragon Ball Super" newcomer eventually learned how to unleash all that anger, which allowed Kale to reach a sort of berserker state being dubbed as Legendary Super Saiyan.

The second female Saiyan fans will get to know more in "Dragon Ball Super" is Caulifla, the younger sister of Renso, who is the mentor of Cabba and was once the leader of an elite unit of Saiyan warriors.

Clearly, Caulifla comes from a very intimidating line of kin, which should say something about what the Super Saiyan can do.

Like her sibling, she is the leader of a team of Saiyan punks. However, in terms of power, she can surpass her big bro because Renso himself believes his little sister is far stronger than he is.

It seems Caulifra will also be appearing in ep.89. Probably a speaking role, since she has a credited voice actress now. pic.twitter.com/UOO9rh6XUq — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) May 6, 2017

Those who thought Renso is formidable will definitely have huge expectations with regard to what the new "Dragon Ball Super" character has to offer.

Fans will meet Kale and Caulifla in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 89, but they are not the only reason to be excited about. Also coming to the anime is a father-and-son showdown between Goku and Gohan.

The latter believes that in order to complete his training with Piccolo and unlock his greatest skills, he should be able to defeat his own father.

This is why come "Dragon Ball Super" episode 90 will see Gohan team up with Piccolo in taking on Goku who will take Tien as his teammate.

"Dragon Ball Super" airs every Sunday on Fuji TV.