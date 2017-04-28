'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DB Super Pack 3 News: Additional Content Available Now for $7.99

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players have more content to play with now that the DB Super Pack 3 has been released. The pack boasts of new characters and tournaments that players can take advantage of and participate in.

Facebook/DBZ.videogamesThe 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DB Super Pack 3 is available now.

According to International Business Times AU, the pack offers characters and tournaments from the new Super arcs, as well as a raid boss against the Masked Saiyan. Players with the pack now have Goku Black Rose, Zamasu and Bojack. Bandai Namco also has other plans in store for fans in the near future.

The month of May will see three group tournaments, three character tournaments, Frieza siege events and even a raid boss against Lord Beerus. June, on the other hand, will boast of content from Dragon Ball GT and Mira. But that does not mean that there will not be any additional Frieza siege events or tournaments. In fact, there will be two more group tournaments and four character tournaments. Moreover, a raid boss against Super Android 17 is also in the cards. As for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" Super Pack 4, it will also be released in June.

A gameplay video has also been unveiled online. It features just the kind of action and fighting visuals that players have come to love the game for, including a battle set in space. The video only lasts for a minute and a half, but it is definitely enough to strike excitement in any fan's heart.

More recently, an English launch trailer for the DB Super Pack 3 was released. It features some familiar scenes from the one before it, but also includes a new one set in the desert.

Rumors surrounding "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3" have also become rampant. There has been talk of Bandai Namco developing the next installment already, even though some DLC packs for the second installment have yet to be released.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DB Super Pack 3 was made available for purchase on April 25 on the PS4, Xbox One and PC. It has a price tag of $7.99, but players who have purchased the Season Pass at $29.99 will get the pack for free.