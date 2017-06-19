'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC Pack 4 Release Date: Complete Content Detailed

The next downloadable content (DLC) coming to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" has been detailed in a new scan from the latest issue of V-Jump magazine.

(Photo: YouTube/Toei Animation)A screenshot of Fused Zamasu from "Dragon Ball Super."

The scan picked up by Saiyan Island revealed that the DLC Pack 4, as it is officially called, will introduce Fused Zamasu and Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) Vegito from the Future Trunks Arc in "Dragon Ball Super."

The former was the deadlier merged version of Zamasu and Goku Black while the latter was the form that Goku and Vegeta took in their attempt to take the villain down.

Also included in the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4 is a brand-new story mode chapter called "Warrior of Hope" along with a brand-new stage referred to as the Devastated Future.

The upcoming DLC will also add a trio of new parallel quests to unlock in the fighting game as well as new costumes including that of Super Saiyan 4 Goku. Other additions thrown in there are five new attacks and five more super souls.

Releasing alongside "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4 is a free update, which will add a slew of exciting new stuff that players can use in the game.

It comes with new costumes from the TP Medal Shop for Oozaru and Yajirobe as well as new accessories in the form of Oozaru face and tail, Saiyan's tail and the Majin symbol for Earthlings.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players are also getting new versions of Future Trunks, SSGSS Goku, SSGSS Vegeta and Kid Trunks along with two new Raid Quest bosses in the form of Future Trunks and Bojack. There will also be five new attacks added.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4 will be released on June 27 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. The magazine scan also revealed that the Nintendo Switch version of the fighting game will be out on Sept. 7 in Japan.