'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC Pack 4 Release Date News: Additional Content Could Arrive by End of June

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" could receive its latest expansion by month's end if players are lucky. The fourth downloadable content (DLC) pack for Bandai Namco's popular fighting game is expected to include additional characters, moves, clothes and a storyline.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall.

The latest news for the upcoming DLC pack is that it will feature a new story arc. "Warrior of Hope" will focus on the epic battle between Super Saiyan Rage Trunks and Fusion Zamasu.

Recently, Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed that the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4 will include a number of new content. This includes Super Saiyan 4 costumes and the option to equip characters with Goku's SSJ4 costumes.

It has yet to be revealed if Super Saiyan Rage Trunks will be a playable character in the DLC pack. However, it has been confirmed that Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Vegito and Fused Zamasu will be added to the roster.

Other additions include a new stage in the form of Devastated Future City as well as three Parallel Quests, five new attacks, two new accessories and six new Super Souls. Additionally, a free update will also be included but the details of which have yet to be revealed by Bandai Namco.

The exact release date of DLC pack 4 has also yet to be confirmed; however, there is a possibility it will be announced during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Moreover, judging by the release dates of previous DLC packs, fans can make an educated guess regarding the exact date.

The second DLC pack for the game was released on Feb. 27 along with a free update. The third DLC followed two months later on April 25. This could put the release date for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4 at the end of this month, possibly on June 27.

Nevertheless, fans should keep an eye on E3 2017 which will be kicking off next week.