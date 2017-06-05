'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC Pack 4 Release Date, Update: New Costumes and Story Mode Coming This Month

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" series has been receiving regular updates, with three downloadable content (DLCs) released and a fourth iteration coming later this month.

Bandai Namco has just announced the details on the latest DLC Pack for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," and this one is loaded with a wide variety of new content for "Dragon Ball" fans. The DLC Pack 4 for the game will have a new story mode as its highlight, and new Super Saiyan 4 (SSJ4) costumes also coming with the update, according to iTech Post.

Like in previous games, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players will now be able to dress up their favorite "Dragon Ball" character with a variety of costumes that will come with the update. Aside from a collection of SSJ4 costumes, a new Saiyan Tail will also come with the upcoming DLC Pack 4, as revealed in the latest issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump Magazine.

This means that players will now be able to add Saiyan tails to their characters, a feature that has been frequently demanded since the game first came out.

The DLC pack will also come with a new story mode, complete with all-new CG cut scenes similar to those first introduced in the second DLC pack. The story mode for this content drop will follow the story of the "Universe Survival" arc, which is currently being featured in the anime, and it will add several new characters.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4 will add Super Saiyan Blue Vegito and Merges Zamasu as new playable characters to the roster of the game. With the new characters, a new stage called "Devastated Future City" will be added to complete the theme, along with three new Parallel Quests and more costumes plus accessories, according to Saiyan Island.

For season pass holders of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," this new update will come free of charge. The DLC pack will also be for sale for $6.75.