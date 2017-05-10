'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC Pack 4 Update News: Final DLC Expansion to Arrive in June

Bandai Namco Entertainment has confirmed that the fourth downloadable content (DLC) pack for the video game "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will arrive next month. This final expansion will reportedly feature a secret playable character and new super attacks.

(Photo: YoutTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment America)A screenshot from the official launch trailer of "Dragon Ball XENOVERSE 2."

According to the studio, the last set of downloadable contents will be available in June, and it will be based on the Future Trunks Saga of the anime TV series "Dragon Ball Super." The DLC Pack 4 will also add SS Blue Vegito as a new playable character who is known to have played a notable role in the exciting story arc.

Gamers will also get to see the addition of a secret playable character in the upcoming expansion. DBX enthusiast Komodo has recently datamined new information from the game's files. The data revealed that the upcoming DLC Pack 4 will feature the appearance of Fused Zamasu, and will include some unique moveset for Vegito that are different from what he possesses at present.

Fans of "Dragon Ball Super" may recall that Fused Zamasu is a formidable merged version of the characters of Zamasu and Goku Black. At the final events of the Future Trunks Saga in the anime series, the heroes had to combine their powers in order defeat Fused Zamasu.

In the game, a few of Fused Zamasu's new super attacks include the Blades of Judgment and the Lightning of Absolution, with the Holy Wrath serving as the character's ultimate attack. The powerful game character will also have a mutated state known as red aura and even a white aura.

It must be noted, however, that Bandai Namco has yet to officially confirm that these content items gathered from the data mine will actually make their way to the fourth DLC pack of the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

Fans can expect the release of full details of the final expansion of the video game as well as the launch of gameplay trailers a week before the DLC pack's official release in June.