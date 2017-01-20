'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' DLC Pack Updates, News: February Release Anticipated; Title to Land on Nintendo Switch

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

New details about the upcoming "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" downloadable content pack have recently been released, and it was also announced that the game will be landing on the Nintendo Switch.

FACEBOOK/Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

According to Gematsu's translated version of the press release from Bandai Namco, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will be made available for the Nintendo Switch. While a specific date of release was not mentioned, it was detailed that there will be other games from the developer that will be rolled out to the console alongside "Xenoverse 2."

In the press release, Bandai Namco referred to the upcoming title as the "most expansive" game yet in the history of the gaming franchise. Players will be able to engage in local co-op modes so they can share their gaming experience with other friends who play "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

Meanwhile, new details about the highly anticipated "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC pack have been revealed. According to Just Push Start, the upcoming downloadable content will be available for $9.99. Those who have the Season Pass can readily download the DLC pack.

The outlet adds that a new story chapter will be added into "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," along with the DLC Pack. It will feature an arc focused on the Universe 6 saga, which could pave the way for characters in the said arc to be added into the game. So far, Vados and Champa have been added into the list of playable characters. More details are expected to be disclosed as the new expansion nears its launch.

Unfortunately, there is no specific release date announced for the DLC Pack yet. On the other hand, Shonen Gamez says it is expected to arrive sometime February.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack is also expected to come with a free update for players who don't have the Season Pass. There will be three accessories, five new costumes, five new BGM and more.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is playable on the PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One. Stay tuned for more updates on the title's release on the Nintendo Switch.