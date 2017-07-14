'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Gets a Release Date and a Trailer

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" to arrive on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo took the spotlight during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). It announced multiple titles to expect before 2017 ends and solidified its place in the gaming market after facing difficulties last year. And it looks like it is far from done after publisher Bandai Namco finally announced the release date of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" on Nintendo Switch.

Based on the popular anime series, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" was announced to be released on Sept. 22. Bandai Namco took to social media to detail what to expect from the Nintendo Switch version. The specific features to be enjoyed by those who own the console are: six-player local play mode and the use of individual controllers to play with a local friend. Of course, the experience will not be complete without taking full advantage of the Switch's motion controls as players can now experience doing the familiar moves required for Spirit Bomb and Kamehama.

Although many are still waiting to have "Dragon Ball Fighter Z" on Switch, the news of a solid release date for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" has thrilled many of the fans as it has been experienced by those who own a Playstation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, and PC last October.

While waiting for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" to arrive on Nintendo Switch, fans can feast on the debut trailer that was recently released. It details how to experience the game on the console, including taking it on the go. It features the storyline, which allows gamers to time travel in order to protect historic event in the "Dragon Ball" universe, a new hub city capable of holding 300 online players at a time, top-of-the-line visuals, new characters, more bosses, and exciting improvements and adjustments to better fit the Switch.

Bandai Namco has also released a few screenshots that feature "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."