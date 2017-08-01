'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Latest News: New Game Trailer for Nintendo Switch Version Released

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS Promotional screenshot for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

Japanese game publisher Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," which comes out next month.

The video features a few glimpses of gameplay footage, as well as some game options and moves.

According to Silicon Era's explanation of the Japanese trailer, players will have to option to battle against others using the single system and the Joy-Con, which is the primary controller of the Nintendo Switch console.

The game also has a multiplayer mode that supports up to six local players, as well as a Switch exclusive motion control system that allows players to perform the popular "Dragon Ball" moves, such as Goku's Kamehameha and the Spirit Bomb.

The new game trailer also showed Piccolo's Special Beam Cannon at work, as well as Frieza's Death Ball and Vegeta's Final Flash.

The addition of the motion control system to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," according to Crunchyroll, is said to be one of the main aspects that will draw people to the game.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will bereleased in Japan on Sept. 7 for the Nintendo Switch. North America and Europe, on the other hand, will be able to get their hands on the game on Sept. 22.

In other news, a YouTube channel called Dante's Gaming uploaded a video featuring Kermit the Frog as a character in the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" game back in May. The video titled "Kermit The Frog Awakens His True Potential" is making rounds online again following the release of the official game trailer for the Switch console.

It is to be clarified that the Muppets character will not be included in the roster of the upcoming Switch version, but according to gaming blog site Destructoid, a couple of tech geniuses have actually modded him into the PC version of the game.