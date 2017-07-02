'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Bandai Namco Announces New Content to Follow DLC Pack 4

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment)Super Saiyan Rage Trunks in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4.

Every single downloadable content (DLC) intended for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" has already been released, the latest being DLC Pack 4, but there is more coming to the game.

Saiyan Island is reporting that Bandai Namco Entertainment Japan announced new content for the game, but did not go into detail as to what it will include.

The developer intends to continue post-launch support to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" up to its anniversary on Oct. 25 by releasing more content beyond DLC Pack 4.

While the DLC packs released for the game were all inspired from "Dragon Ball Super," the next update might not follow suit, which means that fans who were hoping to see the Universe Survival Saga in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" are in for a disappointment.

Despite its potential with the flurry of new characters introduced in it, Saiyan Island believes that with the story arc ongoing, it will be difficult for Bandai Namco to base an entire DLC around it.

What fans can expect, according to the publication, is the possibility of Super Saiyan Rage Trunks and Half-Corrupted Fused Zamasu becoming playable in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

Both are already in the game via the DLC Pack 4 story mode, but players have no means of playing as the powerful characters yet. This might change with whatever Bandai Namco plans for the game.

The site also believes that the roster might also end up welcoming Dabura and Gohan Absorbed Super Buu in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," who were both referenced in the game files, as per dataminers.

For now, nothing is confirmed yet. What Bandai Namco has up its sleeves might not even be adding new characters into the mix, but simply conducting new raid and Frieza Siege events.

That being said, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players will just have to wait and see.