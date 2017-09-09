'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Devs Showcase Nintendo Switch-Exclusive Features

Bandai Namco The Switch edition of 'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' will be released on Sept. 22

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" has been out a while now for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Later this month, Nintendo Switch owners will be able to play it as well, and along with just having the game on their preferred platform, they are also getting some special features.

First off, Switch players can just opt to experience the game in TV mode with controllers in their hands and themselves parked on couches, but there are other ways available to them.

Developers highlighted the other ways that players can enjoy the game using Nintendo's newest console via a new trailer.

Using the two Joy-Con controllers included with the console, two players can sit down in front of one another and take part in some local battles.

If more players want to get in on the action, they can then take advantage of the Switch's other features.

The console supports a six-person multiplayer mode that is ideal for groups of friends who want to experience "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" together. And from what was shown in the trailer, it even appears as though they can take on the same enemy simultaneously.

Players will also have the option of grouping into teams of three and then taking on each other in 3-on-3 battles.

Arguably the most interesting features of this particular edition of "Xenoverse 2," however, may be the motion controls.

In the trailer, players are shown moving in ways that will be familiar to fans of the "Dragon Ball" series in order to execute some special moves in-game.

Also, since the Switch is portable, players can also start acting like Super Saiyans even when they are away from home.

Notably, the features included in the previously released versions are also going to be included in the Switch edition, so players can still create their own avatars and try out the different game modes.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is set to be released worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 22.