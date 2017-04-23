'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: DLC Pack 3 Coming Next Week, Future Trunks Saga Story Mode Not Included

The much-awaited downloadable content (DLC) Pack 3 for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will be released on April 25, publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced.

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment)A screenshot of Zamasu from the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 3.

It was already known that the expansion is coming this month, and while fans know the wait will not be that long anyway considering it is already the last week of April, it is only this time they learn when exactly they will be able to pick it up.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 3 is highly anticipated as it will mark the arrival of the powerful Zamasu, the main protagonist in the Future Trunks arc of the hit anime "Dragon Ball Super."

Goku Black Rose, a much more powerful version of Goku's evil doppelganger, is also included in the DLC along with the infamous "Dragon Ball" villain Bojack, who will also be added as a master in the game.

Bandai Namco recently released a showcase trailer showing off the moves of this formidable trio of villains from "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 3.

The expansion will also add a couple of new emotes, three new parallel quests and four new costumes including one of Goku Black and another of Future Mai, and five new super souls.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 3 will also introduce five new attacks, namely the Super Black Kamehameha Rose, Trap Shooter, Reverse Launcher, Psycho Barrier and the Grand Smasher.

Although the characters from this DLC hail from the Future Trunks arc, the saga itself will not be released as a story mode in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" until DLC Pack 4.

This expansion will also include Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, who played a crucial role in the "Dragon Ball Super" arc as well. When this DLC will be released remains to be seen for now.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 3, on the other hand, is included in the game's Season Pass.