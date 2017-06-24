'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: DLC Pack 4 Coming This Week [What to Expect]

The wait for the next downloadable content (DLC) for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" officially referred to as DLC Pack 4 will be available on June 27.

(Photo: YouTube/Toei Animation)A screenshot of Fused Zamasu from "Dragon Ball Super."

It will introduce to the roster of the hit game Fused Zamasu, the main antagonist in the Future Trunks Saga in the hit anime "Dragon Ball Super."

It will also bring to the fold Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan (SSGSS) Vegito, the merged version of Goku and Vegeta who was summoned in the same story arc by the heroes in their attempt to beat the immortal villain.

Also included in the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4 is a new story chapter mode called Warrior of Hope and a new playable stage called Devastated Future.

The DLC will also include three new parallel quests, two new costumes including one for Super Saiyan 4 Goku as well as five new attacks and five new super souls.

DLC Pack 4 will be released along with a free "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" update that includes new versions of Future Trunks, SSGSS Goku, SSGSS Vegeta and Kid Trunks.

Through the update, both Future Trunks and Bojack will be able to mentor players in the Raid Quest portion of the hit fighting game. There will also be new attacks.

The "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" free update will also add in the TP Medal Shop new costumes for Oozaru and Yajirobe as well accessories, namely Oozaru face and tail, Saiyan's tail and Majin symbol exclusive to Earthlings.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" has based all of its DLCs so far from the story arcs in "Dragon Ball Super." There is an ongoing arc at the moment called Universe Survival Arc.

It is unclear if a new DLC based on this story arc as DLC Pack 4 is said to be the final DLC for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."