'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' news: DLC Pack 4 confirmed for June release; game coming to Nintendo Switch this fall

New details about the upcoming "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" downloadable content (DLC) Pack 4 have been revealed.

Bandai Namco EntertainmentPromotional image for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2"

The upcoming DLC will be available this coming June and will introduce two new fighters, SSGSS Vegito and Fused Zamasu. Reportedly, a reliable dataminer known as Komodoxeno was able to dig up game files from the sequel. Additional info from the source hints that a Super Saiyan Rage transformation for Future Trunks might be part of the DLC.

Komodoxeno also discovered that the new content will let players give their characters Zamasu's attacks such as the God-Splitter, Heavenly Arrow and Instant Severance. Three new parrallel quests are expected to be opened, and the first one will allow gamers to fight against popular "Dragon Ball" villains, including Towa, Supervillain Perfect Cell, Supervillain Golden Frieza, Goku Black Rose and Supervillain Kid Buu.

Meanwhile, the second parallel quest pits Zamasu and Goku Black against each other. The third one will allow players to fight alongside Goku and Vegeta as they try to take down Zamasu and Goku Black Rose.

In related news, Bandai Namco officially confirmed that the game will soon have a Nintendo Switch port. It seems the Switch version will take full advantage of the hybrid hardware's capabilities. The new platform will offer different motion controls and ad-hoc multiplayer support. In addition, players can do a two-player multiplayer match (supported on one system), which can be played with one Joy-Con for each user.

Since the game's release in October, Bandai Namco and Dimps have provided support with several DLC packs featuring new story mode quests, moves and additional characters. To date, it's still not clear whether those add-ons will be included in the Switch version as well.

The Switch version is scheduled for a fall 2017 release in Europe and North America.

Developed by Dimps and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.