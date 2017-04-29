'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: DLC Pack 4 Gets Release Schedule; Fused Zamasu Included?

Fresh off the release of the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" downloadable content (DLC) Pack 3, Bandai Namco Entertainment has revealed the first detail about the DLC Pack 4.

(Photo: YouTube/Toei Animation)A screenshot of Fused Zamasu from "Dragon Ball Super."

The studio has confirmed that the expansion will be released in June, which gives players plenty of time to spend and master the moves of Zamasu, Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose and Bojak, the latest additions to the fighting game via DLC Pack 3.

According to reports, the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4 will feature a story chapter based on the Future Trunks Saga from "Dragon Ball Super."

In line with this, one of the characters expected to be included is Vegito Blue, who played a crucial role in the much-followed anime story arc.

According to "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" watcher Komodo, who datamined the game, the character will have a moveset different from the one that Vegito currently has.

The dataminer also found references to Fused Zamasu, who will apparently make his entrance in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" with DLC Pack 4.

Fused Zamasu is the indestructible merged version of Zamasu and Goku Black that the heroes took on by the end of the Future Trunks Saga in "Dragon Ball Super."

Two of his super attacks in "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" reportedly include Blades of Judgement and Lightning of Absolution with the ominous-sounding Holy Wrath as the ultimate attack.

It was also discovered by Komodo that Fused Zamasu will sport a red aura, which means he is in mutated state. A white aura is also expected.

With more than a month of waiting left before the arrival of the "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 4, Bandai Namco will keep fans busy with a slew of events.

These include Frieza Siege Events, Raid Bosses featuring Beerus and Super Android 17. The group tournaments featuring fighters from "Dragon Ball GT," demon realm, "Dragon Ball" movies, Future Trunks Saga and supervillains.