'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Gameplay Footage, Details for Nintendo Switch Version Coming to E3 2017?

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" players can expect a different kind of gaming experience when the Nintendo Switch version of the fighting role-playing video game is released later this year.

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall.

With "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" having been released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One last October, it is expected that players are already familiar with the ins and outs of the title. However, given the hybrid setup of the Nintendo Switch, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" could deliver an experience that is vastly different from what is being offered by the other current-generation consoles.

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment has already confirmed the worldwide release of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" to the Nintendo Switch this fall.

Not a lot of details have been revealed so far, but the company did announce that the game will take advantage of the Nintendo Switch's features such as motion controls during battles and local ad-hoc play for up to six players. Moreover, two players will be able to battle using just one system with each player equipped with a Joy-Con controller.

What's best of all is that players will be able to enjoy "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" even while on the go or outside the comforts of their home.

While these added features do sound very promising, there's no game footage yet to preview this type of gaming experience. However, more details are expected to be revealed at the 23rd Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 13 to 15.

Meanwhile, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players shouldn't feel too left out as they are expected to receive new content next month. The fourth downloadable content (DLC) for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will feature two new characters, Fused Zamasu and Super Saiyan Blue Vegito, as well as new moves and missions.

There's no news yet if "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLCs will be coming to the Nintendo Switch.