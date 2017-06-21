'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Nintendo Switch Version Gets Release Date; DLC Bonuses Detailed

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) A promotional image for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" from the Nintendo Switch.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will be released to the Nintendo Switch in Japan on Sept. 7, as revealed by the latest issue of the V-Jump magazine.

There was no mention of the release date for North America and Europe although it is expected to be on the same day. According to Comicbook.com, localization should have already been covered since the game has been available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC for quite a while now.

This means that there would not be all that much to do in porting "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" to Nintendo Switch. At the moment, however, the release date is still teased for "fall."

Bandai Namco Entertainment also revealed the bonuses to expect along with the release of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" to the Nintendo Switch.

First-print or day-one copies of the fighting game will come with the Time Patrol campaign from the original "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" installment.

Players who pick up the day-one copies for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will have the opportunity to unlock all the characters from the main story from the get-go.

Just recently, gameplay footage for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" on the Nintendo Switch was shown. As pointed out by Saiyan Island, it is much like the console and PC versions but with more motion controls at least for ultimate attacks and transformations.

The rest of the movements and basic attacks are to be done with button presses. It is unclear how super attacks will work, but the site believes it will be through standard button inputs.

In porting "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" over to Nintendo Switch, there hasn't been any difficulty encountered with the Switch version of Xenoverse 2.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" producer Tomoko Hiroki recently talked to French game portal GamesBlog about the rumored struggles in bringing the game to the console.

"I do not know who told you that, but there is really no question of power. We do not really encounter any difficulty with the Switch version of Xenoverse 2," he said.