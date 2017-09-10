'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' News: Nintendo Switch Version in Short Supply in Japan, New Units Not Coming Until Later This Month

(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment) A screenshot from "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" for Nintendo Switch is now out and about in Japan. It won't be long before the folks in North America and Europe can get their hands on the game as well.

While waiting, players can prepare for its arrival by making room for the title, which will be 6.4 GB in size. Bandai Namco Entertainment also released a clip showing what "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" looks like in handheld or TV mode and docked mode.

The TV mode will have a 1,600 × 900 pixel resolution and goes down to 1,280 x 720 when gamers choose to play it in the more portable mode, which is still reasonable seeing that they can take the game anywhere with that mode. Both modes will run 30 frames per second (fps), but can go up to 60 fps, but only in one on one battles.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" for the Switch appears to be well-received in Japan, where it was released Sept. 7. In fact, Nintendo is facing supply issues and Bandai Namco cannot keep up with the demand for it.

The studio took to Twitter to inform users that more units are coming.

In a Google translate for the tweet, the publisher revealed that gamers in Japan who missed the first wave of the release will get their chance to pick one up again, but they will have to wait until the end of the month to be able to do so:

Now the packaged version is in short supply nationwide. Additional shipment is planned sequentially from late September. I'm sorry to have kept you waiting, but please wait for a while because it is with [limited time offer].

The overwhelming reception for it has media outlets confident that "Dragon Ball FighterZ," another upcoming fighting game based on the hit manga and anime franchise, will find its way to the Nintendo Switch too.