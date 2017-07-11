'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Nintendo Switch Release Date News: September 22 Arrival Set for North America and Europe

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" has been confirmed for a Sept. 22 release for Nintendo Switch owners in North America and Europe. Bandai Namco announced the official date in a press release on Monday, July 10.

Bandai Namco "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will be released for the Nintendo Switch.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" was released nearly one year ago for other consoles but those who will reportedly purchase the game for the Nintendo Switch will get to enjoy a few exclusive features. While gamers accessing "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC can play against each other using the same console, it's a much more fun environment for those using the Nintendo Switch.

In the console hybrid, gamers have the option to play against six players simultaneously in the multiplayer mode. They can also use the console's handheld device to control their movements by simply physically executing famous Dragon Ball attacks such as the Kamehameha.

"'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' for Nintendo Switch includes Nintendo Switch-specific features and a different way of playing with your friends both locally and online," the press release stated.

Battle adjustments and avatar creation for "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" are also deemed more enhanced and detailed, especially when compared to previous releases.

The popular fighting and role-playing game retains a similar gameplay as its past iterations. Gamers have to stay alive in the 3D battle arenas in order to advance and win. They are also able to travel to different hubs and master a few skills that will be helpful during quests and mini-games. Gamers also get a highlighted "Dragon Ball" story that explores the most historical moments in the anime's universe.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse" first hit store shelves in the first quarter of 2015 and earned high ratings from gamers and critics alike. The second installment came out in the market in the fall of 2016.