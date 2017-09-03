'Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2' Switch News: Trailer Shows Six-Player Multi Mode

Facebook/BandaiNamcoUS "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this fall.

Bandai Namco has released another trailer for the Switch version of its fighting role-playing video game, "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

According to Gematsu, the console form will feature a six-player local multiplayer mode just as seen on the teaser, where six friends will work together to defeat a Saiyan Oozaru warrior. The report revealed that this is possible as long as all players have Switches and a copy of "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2." Aside from the said mode, other features included in the Switch version are the console-specific controls and functionality, such as the two-player versus mode using the individual Joy-Cons.

In "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2," gamers will reportedly travel through time and will go through the iconic events that took place in the "Dragon Ball" universe. Video Gamer reported that it was shaping up to be the best version of the game so far.

Meanwhile, many fans' attention was caught by the motion control feature shown in the trailer. Based on the gameplay glimpsed in the clip, players will get to pull off the most iconic moves in "Dragon Ball" via gestures.

According to VG247, the famous ki attacks including Vegeta's Final Flash and Goku's Genki Dama/Spirit Bomb may now be performed using the motion controls in the Switch version. This is also applicable to Freeza's "ball of death." Other "Dragon Ball" games on Nintendo have reportedly used this feature in the past, but the improved Joy-Cons will make the experience better and more exciting than ever.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" in Switch is said to be just like the ones on PS4 and Xbox One, only portable. Upon purchase, users will also reportedly get the original "Xenoverse 1" campaign as DLC. The RPG will be released on the Switch in Japan on Sept. 7, and in the Americas and Europe on Sept. 22. It is already available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.