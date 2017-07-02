'Dragon Ball Z' 4D Movie Event Update: Gogeta Blue Added

(Photo: YouTube/Universal Studios Japan)A screenshot of Broly brawling it out with Vegeta and Goku in the "Dragon Ball Z: The Real 4-D" teaser.

The popular "Dragon Ball Z: The Real 4-D" attraction at Universal Studios Japan just got bigger with the addition of fan-favorite character Vegeta to the fold.

Last month, it was revealed that the latest iteration of the cinematic attraction will depict an action-packed battle between Goku and the legendary Super Saiyan Broly.

Now, according to Saiyan Island, new promotional material for Dragon Ball Z: The Real 4-D teases the arrival of Vegeta. Since he will be joining the fray, the character will be able to fuse with Goku to form Gogeta at some point in the movie.

Vegeta is not the only character expected to turn up in "Dragon Ball Z: The Real 4-D" though. Franchise staples like Gohan as the Great Saiyaman, Krillin, Piccolo and Mr. Satan are all expected to be part of the action.

Apart from fusing with Vegeta to become Gogeta, Goku will also go Super Saiyan Blue as he battles Broly in this 4D movie event. This will be the first time in this medium that fans will get to see him do so.

Viewers of the ongoing anime "Dragon Ball Super" are used to seeing him in this form by now, but it will be a new experience for spectators of "Dragon Ball Z: The Real 4-D."

With an opponent like Broly, the hero is expected to go all out to defeat the baddie so it is no surprise he will unlock a much stronger form.

"Dragon Ball Z: The Real 4-D" featuring Goku vs. Broly will run from June 30 and Oct. 1. Fans can check out a teaser for the attraction below.

Last year, the same "Dragon Ball Z: The Real 4-D" attraction featured a computer-generated (CG) animation of Goku's supercharged showdown with one of his most popular rivals, Frieza. This one ran from July 1 to Sept. 4, 2016.