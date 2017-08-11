'Dragon Quest Builders 2' to Arrive in PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Square Enix Promotional image for "Dragon Quest Builders 2"

Square Enix recently announced that "Dragon Quest Builders 2" will launch in PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Apart from a news release posted in Square Enix's Japan website, Gematsu reported that an announcement was also made during the Dragon Quest Summer Festival 2017 in Tokyo on Sunday.

When translated, Square Enix's statement said that "Dragon Quest Builders 2" will feature several major gameplay developments such as a multiplayer mode that will allow up to four players and the development of a new story.

Not much details were provided by Square Enix. However, they have released a gameplay trailer that previewed some of the environments players will encounter in "Dragon Quest Builders 2." At some point in the video teaser, the protagonist is seen jumping from a rock mountain and then plunging into an underwater world.

The trailer also previewed the addition of some landscape features and movements not available in the first game. Players will find slopes and are now able to explore the underwater world. He can also glide. Evidently, the limit to the height of block stacks will also be increased.

At one scene in the trailer, the protagonist made what looked like a pool on top of a high building and later on tweaked it to make a waterfall.

Meanwhile, Gematsu also reported that Square Enix gave some hints on how "Dragon Quest Builders 2" would be like. Keywords such as "fellow travelers" and "young Marloth" were said to refer to the addition of a multiplayer game mode and also presented the possibility of meeting a younger version of the final enemy boss also known as Sidoh in the first game.

"Dragon Quest Builders 2" will follow its same title predecessor that was released last year for PS3 in Japan and later on for PS4 and PS Vita worldwide.

Square Enix has yet to announce a release date for "Dragon Quest Builders 2."