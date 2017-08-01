'Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age' News: Game to Come on PS4 for the West

Dragon Quest XI official website Row using one of his spells inside "Dragon Quest XI"

Developed by Square Enix, "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" is one of the most highly anticipated game titles for next year. The gaming community has been waiting patiently for more details on "Dragon Quest XI" and it was not until recently did they find out onto which platforms it will be released. Furthermore, fans were also treated to details of what to expect from the 11th main series entry from Square Enix.

It is known that "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" will be available in 2018 for North America and Europe, but fans have always wondered what console it would need to get the full experience. According to PlayStation Lifestyle, the developers finally delved into the details by announcing that it will be coming to PlayStation 4 (PS4) for the west. The announcement comes with a message from game designer Yuji Horii, who has something to say about what is currently happening to "Dragon Quest XI."

"The game is currently being localized into five languages, including English. There's quite a lot of text, so it's an exorbitant amount of work. But, we're doing our best and working hard to get this game to all of you as soon as possible, so I sincerely hope you look forward to the game," said Horii.

Meanwhile, "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" has made a debut in Japan last July 29. It is available for PS4 and Nintendo 3DS gamers. Furthermore, reports reveal that a Nintendo Switch release is planned, but the tech giant has yet to make an official statement. The popular game title was recently featured on the latest issue of "Weekly Jump," and it introduced a new type of enemy called reincarnated monsters.

There are a lot of things to expect from "Dragon Quest XI," but the details affirm that it will have 59 trophies, with the single gold trophy earned by solving all the mysteries of Rotozitacia.