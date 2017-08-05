'Dragon Quest XI' News: Additional 'Dragon Quest' Game Made Accessible to Players Who Finish Recently Released RPG

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix There's a special reward waiting for players who finish 'Dragon Quest XI'

The feeling of accomplishment that comes from completing a game is a fulfilling reward. But for those who take the time to see "Dragon Quest XI" through to the end, they will be given an additional gift.

Apparently, finishing the recently released role-playing game gives players access to another one that they can complete.

That additional game in question is none other than the first "Dragon Quest."

Upon finishing the game, players will be given a code that they can use inside the PlayStation Store, Push Square reported. This code is the one that players will need to download "Dragon Quest." The bonus game that is playable on the PlayStation 4 even comes complete with Trophies, so fans may want to sink some time into completing it too.

The bonus game is also available for the Nintendo 3DS version of "Dragon Quest XI."

Similar to what happens with the PS4 version, a special password is also given to 3DS players after they complete the game. The password can be used inside the 3DS eShop, and once entered, players will be able to see a previously inaccessible page, Nintendo Everything reported.

Once again, the first "Dragon Quest" game will be provided to players who go through that process.

Now, there are still some questions surrounding this special bonus.

First off, since "Dragon Quest XI" is also due out for the Nintendo Switch, it is still unclear if a third version of this bonus game will be released for that platform as well.

Furthermore, with the latest installment of the "Dragon Quest" series also set to be made available to fans in the west next year, it is similarly uncertain if they will have access to this bonus game, though with news of this already spreading online, they will likely be expecting that.

More news about "Dragon Quest XI" should be made available soon.