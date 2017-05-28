'Dragon Quest XI' News: Casino and Horse Racing-Related Mini-Games Featured in Upcoming RPG

Mini-games are commonly found in many role-playing games, and there will be ones included in "Dragon Quest XI" as well.

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix'Dragon Quest XI' will be released for the Nintendo 3DS and the PS4 in Japan on July 29

The mini-games were previewed in a new issue of the Weekly Jump magazine, and Gematsu has provided translations of the important details included.

First off, there are casino-related mini-games in the new RPG.

Players who want to try out the casino games will first have to trade their gold in for some coins. Once they have done that, they can pick and choose the ones that have piqued their interest.

With coins in hand, players can see how lucky they are at the slot machines or even place bets on some roulette spins. If they are up for it, players can also sit down for some hands of poker.

The casino mini-games are not just for killing time as well, as players who are able to win enough coins can exchange them for rare items.

Another mini-game "Dragon Quest XI" players can check out is horse racing.

The game's version of horse racing involves the protagonist actually getting on top of a horse and doing the racing himself. The tracks are littered with obstacles, however, and there are other racers looking to win too, so players will need to stay focused if they want to claim victory.

Special items will also be given to players who succeed at horse racing.

The Gematsu report also revealed that quests and small medals will be included in the new game.

The small medals have appeared previously in the series and these are likely special items players will need to search for as they move from one place to another.

As for the quests, these are ones that players can apparently receive from talking to different people in towns. Players should be careful when trying to complete a quest, however, as the challenge they are taking on may prove too great for them at first.

"Dragon Quest XI" is currently set to be released for the Nintendo 3DS and the PS4 in Japan on July 29.