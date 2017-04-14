'Dragon Quest XI' News: Playthrough of New RPG Can Take Over 100 Hours

"Dragon Quest XI," the latest entry in the long-running role-playing game franchise, is coming out later this year in Japan, and the fans who are planning to get it may want to set aside plenty of time if they want to see all that it can offer.

Developers have again revealed more details about this new title recently, even indicating how long it may take players to finish the adventure contained within it.

A new report from Gematsu contains the relevant details, and according to it, players who intend to really finish everything, including the sidequests and other additional elements, may have to pour in well over 100 hours of play time in order to complete that task.

If players opt not to go for that completionist playthrough then they may be able to go through the challenges laid out in the main storyline after logging around 50 hours of game time.

Players planning to purchase "Dragon Quest XI" will be able to choose from the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS versions that are set to be made available on July 29.

The PS4 version of this new game will go on sale for 8,980 Yen, while the Nintendo 3DS port will be available to purchase for 5,980 Yen, according to Square Enix.

There is also a "Dragon Quest XI Double Pack Hero's Sword Box" that contains both versions of the game, special cases as well as the aforementioned Sword Box. This package is one players can get for 14,960 Yen.

Fans who are able to purchase the game early on may also be able to receive some special items in the form of the Vest of Happiness that allows them to earn extra experience points and the Upstart Vest that allows them to obtain more gold.

More news about "Dragon Quest XI" should be made available in the near future.