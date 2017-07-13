'Dragon Quest XI' News: Devs Address Different Story and Character-Related Queries

Dragon Quest XI official website The protagonist in battle inside 'Dragon Quest XI'

"Dragon Quest XI" is already set to be released soon inside Japan, and ahead of its arrival, developers have gone ahead and answered some of the burning questions fans may have about this upcoming offering.

Developers posted some FAQs as well as answers for them over on the game's official website, and the folks at Gematsu provided translations for fans in the west who are also eager to learn more about the role-playing game.

First off, while two versions of the game – one for the PlayStation 4 and another for the Nintendo 3DS – are already due out soon, fans should know that these are similar from a storyline perspective, so there will not be any important details left out for anyone playing it.

On top of that, even if this is the latest entry in a long line of "Dragon Quest" RPGs, gamers should know that they can pick this up, play it and understand it entirely as it is a completely new game, meaning there is no need to pull out some older consoles just to get an idea of what is going on.

Key to telling "Dragon Quest XI's" story is the game's protagonist, and developers answered some questions about him as well.

According to the developers, players will be given the option of setting a name for the protagonist when they save initially and create the Adventure Log. Players need to be careful about which name they choose, however, as they will not be able to change it later on.

The protagonist's physical appearance inside the game is also set in stone, though players may be able to acquire some new outfits for him.

Lastly, the developers also revealed that the characters in the game are not voiced.

Fans will be able to learn more about "Dragon Quest XI's" story and see the protagonist in action as soon as the game is released for the Nintendo 3DS and PS4 inside Japan on July 29.