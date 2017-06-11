'Dragon Quest XI' News: Devs Detail the Different Abilities of the Entertainer Silvia

"Dragon Quest XI" enables players to go on a journey with the interesting people that make up the game's main party, and one of these unique individuals is Silvia.

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix'Dragon Quest XI' will be released in Japan on July 29

New details about Silvia were shared in the Weekly Jump magazine, and Gematsu has provided translations of the revelations.

Silvia is not exactly like the typical Japanese role-playing game character.

For one, Silvia does not have the kind of occupation that would lend itself ideally to becoming a monster-slaying party member.

As a traveling entertainer, it would seem as though Silvia would work better as someone who provides a needed distraction for when things inevitably take a turn for the worse in the world of a JRPG, and indeed, he is someone focused on bringing smiles to people's faces.

All that said, Silvia is still a party member in "Dragon Quest XI," and he really can be helpful in battle thanks to the different abilities he can use.

For example, if the party is up against a particularly tough opponent, Silvia can use the spell "Oomph" to give his friends more attack power.

That is not all, however, as Silvia is also a highly-skilled weapon-user.

Silvia can use the dagger skill "Viper Fang" to deal damage to an opponent and even leave them suffering from the effects of poison.

The "Miracle Sword" skill is another one that Silvia can use, and this can heal and damage at the same time. The "Miracle Sword" skill is accessible when Silvia is using a one-handed sword.

While using a whip, Silvia can use the "Whip of Love" skill to deal damage to multiple opponents.

Silvia also possesses the "Hustle Dance" skill that can provide healing, and this is apparently one that is not linked to any specific weapon.

Players can learn more about Silvia and the other party members as soon as "Dragon Quest XI" is released in Japan on July 29.