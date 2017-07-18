'Dragon Quest XI' News: Devs Offer a Look at One of the 'Restricted Play' Options in Action

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix 'Restricted Play' options will be available as players go through 'Dragon Quest XI'

Developers have already revealed previously that there will be "Restricted Play" options included in "Dragon Quest XI" that are designed to make things more difficult for players. They have also shown how impactful one of these can be.

Spotted recently by DualShockers, the franchise's official Twitter account shared a video showing how one "Restricted Play" option can impact an otherwise ordinary task such as talking to a non-player character.

As has been revealed previously, one of the "Restricted Play" options causes the protagonist to suddenly feel overwhelmed by the feeling of embarrassment, and this can manifest itself in a few ways.

In the video, viewers can see the protagonist struggle to talk to a soldier, as he instead just turns his head in shame. This can be particularly annoying to deal with in the game, since players may need to talk to NPCs every now and then. That is obviously hard to do when the protagonist is feeling shy.

Fits of shyness can also affect the protagonist when he is trying to shop for items or even in battle since it may lead to him freezing up and being unable to act.

Three other "Restricted Play" options for "Dragon Quest XI" have been revealed previously by the game's developers.

In an earlier report from Gematsu, one "Restricted Play" option makes it simply impossible for players to shop for items, so they will be forced to really save them only for when they are absolutely needed.

Another "Restricted Play" option prevents players from escaping battles, which can be both inconvenient and challenging.

The last currently known "Restricted Play" option is one that does not allow players to equip pieces of armor, leaving them vulnerable in battle.

Players will be able to check out just how challenging these "Restricted Play" options are as soon as "Dragon Quest XI" is released in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS on July 29.