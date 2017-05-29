'Dragon Quest XI' News: Devs Still Unable to Share New Details Regarding the Switch Version

Role-playing game fans likely already know that "Dragon Quest XI" is due out in Japan on July 29, and that when that day comes, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS owners will be able to get the game. However, even though things seem to be settled when it comes to those versions of the upcoming offering, there are still numerous questions surrounding the third version intended for the Nintendo Switch.

YouTube courtesy of Square EnixStill unclear when the Switch version of 'Dragon Quest XI' will be released

The latest installment of the "Dragon Quest" franchise is also expected to be released for the Nintendo Switch. But to this point, details about this version have been very difficult to come by.

During a livestream for "Dragon Quest X," developers provided a bit of an update about the Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI."

According to series creator Yuji Horii, there are "grown-up reasons" preventing them from revealing more about the Switch version and that there are "various circumstances" as well, Gematsu reported.

Producer Yosuke Saito was unable to provide concrete details as well and instead stated, "When the time that we can say something does come, I think we'll have something to say, so if you can please wait."

Going by those comments, it is hard to imagine that the Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI" will be released alongside the PS4 and 3DS versions two months from now.

Notably, an earlier report from GameZone also pointed out that the Famitsu listing for the Switch variant of the RPG now features a "To Be Announced" release date as opposed to the "2017" it featured previously.

It is not just the release date of the Switch version that fans are looking for, as many are also wondering if this third variant of the game may also come with unique features of its own since the PS4 and 3DS versions do.

More news about the Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI" should be made available soon.