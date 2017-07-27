'Dragon Quest XI' News: DLC Support Not Planned, But There Will Be Post-Game Content Included

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix 'Dragon Quest XI' is set to be released in Japan on July 29

Given the recent trends in gaming, it is easy to assume that "Dragon Quest XI" will follow suit and also feature its own set of downloadable content additions coming post-launch. But that is apparently not the case.

During a recent interview with Dengeki PlayStation, producer Yosuke Saito, director Takeshi Uchikawa and series creator Yuji Horii revealed numerous details about the upcoming game, Siliconera reported.

Among their many revelations is the one related to DLC.

The developers indicated that there is no plan in place to provide DLC support for the latest installment of the "Dragon Quest" series and that players will be getting a complete title.

Now, what is still unclear is if developers have no plans of releasing any kind of DLC at all, even if fans show there is a desire for it.

Even if players may be satisfied by the game they get on day one, they could still develop a desire for more additions in the future and it remains to be seen if developers will continue to hold off on releasing DLC should that happen.

The good news for prospective "Dragon Quest XI" players is that even if developers ultimately decide not to release any kind of DLC post-launch, there will still be things to do once the main storyline is completed.

Apparently, there will still be quests available for players to complete after they finish the game's main storyline, though it is unclear if these are substantial sidequests or if they more closely resemble errands.

It was also revealed during the interview that the PlayStation 4 version of the title will add a confirm function to the L2 button so that players can go through the game even with just one hand. The 2D mode that is accessible when playing the game using the Nintendo 3DS is also ideal for locating treasure.

Fans will not have to wait that much longer to play "Dragon Quest XI" as it is due out in Japan on July 29.