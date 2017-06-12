'Dragon Quest XI' News: Expected Game Length Revealed Recently By Director

Japanese role-playing games, particularly main entries of long-running franchises, typically take a long time to complete, and the same is expected for the upcoming game known as "Dragon Quest XI."

It may take players a long time to experience all that 'Dragon Quest XI' has to offer

"Dragon Quest" games are known for being lengthy adventures. But just recently, director Takeshi Uchikawa gave fans a better idea of what to expect.

Speaking during the "Countdown Carnival" event for the game, Uchikawa revealed that it may take players around 50 hours to finish the main storyline, Gematsu reported.

Now, that 50-hour estimate is applicable only to those players who are just focused on finishing the main storyline and have no intention of really diving into the side content also available.

Should players decide that they do want to check out all of the available side content and see what else can be experienced beyond the main storyline, Uchikawa noted that doing all of that may take around 100 hours.

If a 50-hour gap between a bare bones playthrough and a completionist playthrough seems large, it is worth noting that developers have already detailed some components of "Dragon Quest XI" that will likely demand a lot of time from the players.

For instance, there are different casino minigames available and with special rewards also offered, players may find themselves spending hours trying to get all the prizes available.

The new game also features a crafting system, and in all likelihood, players will have to spend plenty of time with this in order to get some of the best weapons and pieces of armor that are present inside the game.

There are also different collectibles expected to be included in the game, and players may end up looking for these for hours.

Players will be able to start their own "Dragon Quest XI" playthroughs as soon as the game is officially released for the Nintendo 3DS and the PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 29.