'Dragon Quest XI' News: Exploring While Riding Monsters Will Be Possible

In "Dragon Quest XI," players will be given a new world filled with all kinds of areas to explore, and monsters will even be able to aid them in this task.

Developers recently shared more details about the new monster mounting system that will be included in the role-playing game, and a new report from Gematsu provided helpful translations of the revelations.

First off, players should know that not all monsters in the game are ones that can assist in their journeys.

Players will need to figure out which creatures will actually be able to help them explore more efficiently, but that is not all.

Given that they are monsters, they will initially resist and even fight the players. This means that in order to get these monsters to cooperate, players must first defeat them in battle.

If players are able to do all of those things properly, then they can go ahead and mount the monster they just defeated and begin checking out more of the world featured inside "Dragon Quest XI."

Players can use the monster to fly to different areas that were once not accessible to them. Furthermore, it will even be possible for the protagonist and the other party members to scale cliff faces while they hold on to the backs of monsters.

Going by the screenshots released by the developers, it looks like there will be different types of monsters that players can ride. As noted earlier, some of these monsters will even be capable of soaring up to the skies.

Notably, the monster known as the Pearl Mobile may help players travel in a different manner, as they will ride inside of them as opposed to on top of them.

Players in Japan will be able to try out riding monsters for themselves as soon as "Dragon Quest XI" is released there on July 29.