'Dragon Quest XI' News: Find Out More About Horse Racing and the Different Casino Games

"Dragon Quest XI" will feature ferocious foes that must be vanquished and enormous environments that need to be explored. But if players want to take a break from all that for a while, they can try out some of the mini-games included.

Dragon Quest XI official websiteHorse racing is something players can do inside 'Dragon Quest XI'

In the new role-playing game, horse racing and casino games are some of the side activities players can try out if they have the time to spare, and developers provided more details about these over on the game's official website.

Gematsu has provided translations of the details provided.

Beginning with horse racing, this will be a competition the protagonist will have to take on himself. Competing against knights who are no slouches on horseback themselves, players will have to stay focused on the track in front of them or else risk falling behind the pack if they fall victim to the different obstacles.

Players can apparently also set personal records themselves in horse racing.

As for the casino games, there are three in particular that will be featured in "Dragon Quest XI."

The slots are simple, straightforward and potentially very profitable, while the roulette is better suited for those who like to make big wagers.

For those who feel like they will do well at the poker table, they can go ahead and try a few hands and see how many coins they can earn.

It is also worth noting that while horse racing and the casino games will likely be just optional activities, there will be rewards provided to those who do well at these.

Prizes are waiting for those skilled racers who finish in first place, while those who get lucky at the casino can cash in their coins and acquire interesting items as well.

Players will be able to try out the aforementioned activities soon, as "Dragon Quest XI" is already set to be released for the Nintendo 3DS and the PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 29.