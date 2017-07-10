'Dragon Quest XI' News: Fourth 'Restricted Play' Option Revealed, Can Take Effect in Towns and During Battles

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix 'Dragon Quest XI' can be made way more difficult by activating the 'Restricted Play' options

"Dragon Quest XI" comes with a feature known as "Restricted Play" that can significantly alter the way players experience this title.

As its name gives away, "Restricted Play" puts certain restrictions in place to make the game more difficult.

There are different "Restricted Play" options available, and thus, there are also varied ways for players to make the experience of going through the game more challenging.

Developers have already revealed three "Restricted Play" options previously.

The first option keeps players from using the shops, so they will instead have to make do with whatever they find while exploring.

The second "Restricted Play" option ensures that players will no longer be able to escape battles, and this can make an already punishing dungeon even more challenging to get through.

Yet another restriction that can make progressing through "Dragon Quest XI" even tougher is one that affects armor. Specifically, with this third option turned on, characters cannot equip any piece of armor and they will have to take the full force of the attacks their enemies land.

Now, developers have revealed the fourth "Restricted Play" option.

Detailed during a recent event, the fourth restriction is known as the "ashamed curse," Gematsu reported.

That may sound amusing at first, but players should know that it can be a real pain to deal with should they choose to activate it.

When afflicted with the "ashamed curse," the protagonist may be unable to simply talk to people in town. Beyond that, the curse can also rear its ugly head during battles, rendering the protagonist incapable of even landing a simple attack due to embarrassment.

Players will be able to experience for themselves just how hard it is to manage all these restrictions as soon as "Dragon Quest XI" is released for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29.