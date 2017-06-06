'Dragon Quest XI' News: Gameplay Videos Offer Early Looks at Combat, Town and Dungeon Exploration

Fans following the development of "Dragon Quest XI" have likely already read a lot about how exploring and battling work inside the game. But now, they can also see how these systems work themselves, thanks to some recently released gameplay videos.

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix'Dragon Quest XI' is set to be released in Japan on July 29

The new gameplay videos came courtesy of V-Jump.

The first video showed off what life was like inside Ishi Village. Ishi Village is where the journey of the game's protagonist began, and it certainly looked like the peaceful villages that many other Japanese role-playing games' lead characters hailed from.

As players saw, there was a little bit of exploring to be done in Ishi Village, people to talk to and apparently even some pumpkins to be scattered all over the place. Players should also note that there were some items waiting to be claimed in the village, so they will want to pick those up before they continue with the story.

In another gameplay video, players were taken to the interior of the Hinonogi Volcano, a dangerous place crawling with even more dangerous enemies.

At one point in the video, the protagonist and the other party members got into a fight with one of the enemies inside the volcano, and after a mostly easy tussle; they were able to defeat it. With the battle over, the player was also able to mount the monster and used it to explore Hinonogi Volcano.

The third "Dragon Quest XI" gameplay video shared by V-Jump featured the protagonist and the other party members getting into a fight with an enemy known as the Man-Eating Fire Dragon, Gematsu reported.

The dragon appeared to be no pushover, but as they used their different skills, the protagonist and his allies were able to eventually overcome this fearsome foe.

"Dragon Quest XI" is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29.