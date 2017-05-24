'Dragon Quest XI' News: Learn More About How Forging Works in the Game

Just like many other role-playing games, "Dragon Quest XI" will feature its share of powerful weapons and pieces of equipment, and some of these are ones that players can create by utilizing the game's forging system.

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix'Dragon Quest XI' players will be able to forge the different weapons they need for defeating monsters

Developers revealed more details about the forging system via the game's official website, and a new report from Siliconera features translations of the important details.

The first thing players need to know is that the place where they will be doing their crafting and creating is known as the "Mysterious Forge." The good news is that the "Mysterious Forge" can be accessed when players stop at campsites so they likely will not have to play for extended periods of time with unimpressive weapons and pieces of armor that may leave them vulnerable to enemies.

The next thing players need to know is that forging requires recipes and materials.

Recipes can be found in different places, though many of them will likely be tucked into bookshelves.

Once players have obtained a recipe, they can check it out and see what materials are needed to craft the item listed. The crafting materials will likely be tougher to track down as these are scattered all over the place and players may need to fend off and avoid enemies to obtain them.

After the recipes have been found and the materials gathered, "Dragon Quest XI" players can move on to the actual forging and they will need to fill up meters to get into the "success zone."

If players are successful, their reward will be a new piece of equipment.

It is also worth noting that the "Mysterious Forge" can be used to enhance pieces of equipment, so players will likely have to use this a lot as the enemies they encounter grow stronger and stronger.

"Dragon Quest XI" will be released for the Nintendo 3DS and the PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 29.