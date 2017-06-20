'Dragon Quest XI' News: Learn More About the Different PS4-Exclusive Features Included

Two versions of "Dragon Quest XI" are due out next month, and the one being released for the PlayStation 4 comes with some exclusive features.

Dragon Quest XI official websiteThe protagonist in battle inside 'Dragon Quest XI'

Developers detailed the exclusive features for the PS4 version over on the game's official website. Gematsu provided translations of the newly shared details.

Arguably the most important of the PS4-exclusive features are the ones that involve combat.

Players will be given the opportunity to choose from two different combat styles. One combat style is more free-form, allowing players to move around the battleground. It is even possible to launch some sneak attacks this way.

The other combat style is more turn-based and it can also feature more spectacular visuals.

"Dragon Quest XI's" PS4-exclusive features are not limited to battles.

The "Bowgun Adventure" feature is also exclusive to the PS4 version of this upcoming role-playing game and this is one players can try out while exploring the world.

Before players can begin the "Bowgun Adventure," they must first receive an invite from a non-player character. Once they get that invite, players will now need to keep their eyes peeled for the many targets that are found all over the world. After they take out the targets using the bowgun, they can obtain some nice rewards for their efforts.

Last but not least, PS4 players will also have access to the "Magic Slot."

The "Magic Slot" is no ordinary slot machine as it includes monsters. Players need to beat these monsters in order to gain new items. Some of these monsters may even end up helping players out.

Players who are also able to hit all 7s while playing "Magic Slot" can trigger a bonus game that features a boss.

RPG fans can check out the PS4-exclusive features of "Dragon Quest XI" when the game is released for that platform and for the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29.