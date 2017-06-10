'Dragon Quest XI' News: Learn More About the 'Small Medals' That Can Be Collected

"Dragon Quest XI" will allow players to journey across an enormous world, populated by big cities and some gigantic foes. However, focusing too much on these larger elements of the game may cause players to lose sight of the smaller yet still important things they ought to be looking for as well.

'Dragon Quest XI' is set to be released in Japan on July 29

Over the course of playing the game, players will likely find at least a few items known as "Small Medals."

Developers revealed important details about these "Small Medals" previously on the game's official website, and Gematsu provided helpful translations of them.

"Small Medals" are items that can be traded in for valuable rewards. In order to get rewards in exchange for these "Small Medals," players will first need to find the individual interested in collecting them. This individual appears to be living in a luxurious home and players will likely want to a pay a visit once they do manage to find it.

Notably, earlier installments of the "Dragon Quest" franchise have also previously featured items very similar to "Small Medals" that also need to be collected, according to the Dragon Quest Wiki.

Whenever players hit certain numbers of medals collected, they could visit the individual in the game interested in collecting them and receive certain rewards.

The items players can acquire are noteworthy as well, with pieces of equipment and weapons among those offered.

In all likelihood, "Dragon Quest XI" will also employ a system similar to those found in the earlier games, so prospective collectors may be able to obtain some important items too.

According to a recent report from DualShockers, "Small Medals" can be found in treasure chests located all over the world, though players may also be able see them hidden in other searchable locations.

"Dragon Quest XI" is set to be released for the Nintendo 3DS and the PS4 in Japan on July 29.