'Dragon Quest XI' News: Learn More About the Spells That Can Be Used By Magic-Casters Senya and Veronica

Senya and Veronica are two of the party members who will be accompanying "Dragon Quest XI's" protagonist, and these two will primarily use magic to help their allies and harm their opponents.

Additional details regarding the types of spells Senya and Veronica can use were revealed in a new issue of the Weekly Jump magazine, and Gematsu provided helpful translations of them.

Beginning with Senya, she appears to be the party's designated healer.

One of her spells is known as "Kerplunk," and according to the description provided, this is one that players can cast if they need healing for the members of the party "at the expense" of Senya herself.

Senya also possesses a spell named "Holy Light," though what this does remains unclear.

In a pinch, Senya can also be called upon to deal some damage and she can do so when she casts "Kaswooshle."

Veronica's spells are not quite as subtle, as they are all about inflicting massive amounts of damage upon the enemies standing in the way of the party.

It also appears as though fire is the element of choice for Veronica, as her spells "Kafrizzle" and "Gilaglade" utilize flames to defeat opponents inside "Dragon Quest XI."

Now, it is worth noting that while Senya and Veronica may be magic-casters primarily, that does not mean that they cannot help in battle in other ways.

For instance, Senya can arm herself with sticks and spears to keep enemies at bay. Meanwhile, Veronica can attack her foes using a two-handed staff or a whip.

Given their potent magic powers, players will likely be relying on Senya and Veronica a lot over the course of playing the new role-playing game and there may be even more incredible spells in their arsenals that can be unlocked deeper into the game.

"Dragon Quest XI" is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29.