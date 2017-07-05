'Dragon Quest XI' News: Martina and Row's Many Moves Detailed Further

Dragon Quest XI official website Row using one of his spells inside 'Dragon Quest XI'

"Dragon Quest XI" features an interesting collection of main characters with varied backgrounds and skills, and developers recently revealed more about two of these individuals.

The two characters in question are Martina and Row, and separate pages for them on the game's official website have been updated recently to now feature more details.

A recent report from Siliconera contained translations of the different revelations provided by the developers.

Starting with Martina, this martial artist can leave opponents hurting from just a single strike, and as if that was not enough, she can also make use of different weapons and abilities inside the game.

Martina can use the Witch Nail ability, one that features her attacking opponents using claws. She is also capable of using a spear to cast the Lightning Storm spell that causes a bolt of electric energy to strike an opponent on the field. Martina also has the Sexy Beam, a move that can be used to charm her enemies.

In "Dragon Quest XI," Martina is looking to travel the world in order to complete a specific objective, but it is unclear exactly what this is.

Moving on to Row, this enigmatic individual may seem unremarkable at first but enemies unfortunate enough to encounter him find out soon enough that this old man is not one to mess with.

When fighting from range, Row can use Kacrackle and Kazam, spells based on specific elements. Row can also close in on an opponent and use the Liger Crush.

Row also has access to the Revival Staff and Kazing, two abilities that can be used to revive allies in battle. Lastly, he can also use the Null Baptism spell to remove an opponent's buffs and this should prove to be very helpful during boss fights.

"Dragon Quest XI" will be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29.